Josh White and Mike Ball of Lost Voices Courtesy of Lost Voices

Bu Juwan Outlaw, CBS 62/CW50 intern

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the Eastern Michigan University Student Group Unmasked is looking to make the entire state of Michigan aware by holding a “Sing Out” against modern-day slavery on Sunday, January 21, 2018. Award-winning humorist and Lost Voices founder Mike Ball will host the event. Lost Voices is an organization lead by singers and songwriters supporting kids in need by helping them write and perform original music. Ball won’t be the only musician performing. Other artists attending include Josh White Jr. , Jen Cass & Eric Janetsky, Bobby Pennock, and more.

Unfortunately, human trafficking is an issue that goes relatively unnoticed. According to the Human Trafficking Hotline website, Michigan had the 7th highest reported human trafficking cases last year with 136 cases reported. Polaris, a global organization named after the North Star that helped guide slaves to freedom in America, is fighting to end human trafficking which is viewed as modern-day slavery in many people’s eyes. According to an International Labour Organization report, 20.9 million individuals worldwide are victims of human trafficking.

The event will be held at Eastern Michigan University’s Student Center from 1:00 pm-4: 00 pm. The suggested donation amount is $20 and $5 for EMU students, but all guest are welcome regardless of pay. All proceeds will go to participating organizations. Below is the list of speakers and organizations expected to speak at the event.

Theresa Flores, Founder of SOAP

Edee Franklin, Founder of Sanctum House

Kathy Maitland, Founder of MAP

Anny Donewald, Founder of Eve’s Angels

Alice Jay, Founder of Sisters Survivors

When: January 21, 2018, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm

Where: Eastern Michigan University’s Student Center, 900 Oakwood St., Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Price: $20 suggested donation, $5 students. Tickets at the door. Free for Survivors.

Website: Lost Voices