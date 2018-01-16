BLACK LIGHTNING – Friday, January 19, 2018 at 8pm on CW50 – SERIES PREMIERE – Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man wrestling with a secret. As the father of Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Ann McClain), and principal of a charter high school that also serves as a safe-haven for young people in a neighborhood overrun by gang violence, he is a hero in his community. Nine years ago, Pierce was a hero of a different sort. Gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, he used those powers to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning, but he left the Superhero days behind. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton and Marvin Jones III also star. The episode was written and directed by Salim Akil (#101). Original airdate 1/16/2018.