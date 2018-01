VALOR – Monday, January 15, 2018 at 9pm on CW50 – WRITTEN BY VETERAN AND STAFF WRITER SHAMAR S. WHITE – When Col. Haskins (Nigel Thatch) chooses Nora’s (Christina Ochoa) plan over Gallo’s (Matt Barr), the tension between them reaches a boiling point. Charlie Barnett, W. Tre Davis and Corbin Reid also star. Shamar S. White wrote the episode, directed by Lee

Rose (#111). Original airdate 1/15/2018.