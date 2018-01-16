WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Damon Gupton attends the "Black Lightning" World Premiere at National Museum Of African American History & Culture on January 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Damon Gupton plays Inspector Henderson in “Black Lightning” — CW’s highly anticipated new drama. He’s a tough cop and a good friend to Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams).

Born and raised in Detroit, he currently resides in Los Angeles. He graduated University of Michigan in 1994 and went on to graduate from Julliard School of Drama Division in 1999.

Gupton’s career includes being a multi-talented television, theater and film actor in addition to an accomplished symphony conductor. His television credits include series regular roles in “Criminal Minds,” “The Player,” “The Divide,” “Prime Suspect” and “Deadline,” and recurring roles in “Bates Motel,” “Empire” and “Goliath.”

Gupton appeared in the Academy Award winning films “Whiplash” and “La La Land,” as well as “This is Forty,” “The Last Airbender,” “Helen At Risk,” “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead,” “Unfaithful” and “The Loretta Claiborne Story.”

Gupton studied conducting with David Zinman and Murry Sidlin at the Aspen Music Festival and Leonard Slatkin at the National Conducting Institute in Washington, D.C. He held the post of assistant conductor of the Kansas City Symphony from 2006-2008 and served as American Conducting Fellow of the Houston Symphony for the 2004/2005 season. He has made conducting appearances across the country and is a winner of the Third International Eduardo Mata Conducting competition, held in Mexico

City.