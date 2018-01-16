Filed Under:Dynasty

DYNASTY – Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 9pm on CW50 – THE MIDAS TOUCH – Cristal’s (Nathalie Kelley) efforts to mend her fractured marriage are complicated when a dangerous newcomer threatens to destroy everything she and Blake (Grant Show) hold dear; Meanwhile, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) celebrates her golden birthday and gains control of her trust, forcing her to think about more than just what size champagne bottles to serve at her party. Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Adegoke, James Mackay, Alan Dale and Robert C. Riley also star.  Adele Lim wrote the episode, directed by Kenny Leon (#110).  Original airdate 1/17/2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW50 Detroit

Street Beat
Detroit Proud Playlists
Detroit Proud

Listen Live