This week on Street Beat, host Lisa Germani finds out how grass roots organizations are improving Detroit neighborhoods in 2018.

Sarida Scott, the Executive Director for Community Development Advocates of Detroit. (credit: Juwan Outlaw/CW50 Intern)

First, Sarida Scott, the Executive Director for Community Development Advocates of Detroit, explains how this group is helping to rebuild the neighborhoods.

Jamii Tata, the CEO of The Oakland Avenue Artists Coalition and the Founder, Creative Director of Know Allegiance Nation. (credit: Juwan Outlaw/CW50 Intern)

Then, Jamii Tata, the CEO of The Oakland Avenue Artists Coalition and the Founder, Creative Director of Know Allegiance Nation, discusses the way these groups are impacting Detroit.

Pleasant Heights Economic Development Corp., Ishmail Terry, and Street Beat host Lisa Germani (credit: Juwan Outlaw/CW50 Intern)

Next, the CEO of the Pleasant Heights Economic Development Corp., Ishmail Terry, talks about encouraging small businesses in districts 5 and 7.

Colleen Robar, the Public Relations Director for Tour de Troit, and Street Beat host Lisa Germani (credit: Juwan Outlaw/CW50 Intern)

Finally, we switch gears to learn about the 7th annual Martin Luther King Ride from Colleen Robar, The Public Relations Director for Tour de Troit.

