Filed Under:Black Lightning

China Ann McClain talks about her role as Jennifer Pierce on the CW50’s latest superhero drama BLACK LIGHTING which premieres Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 9 pm on CW50.

McClain plays the daughter of Jefferson Pierce, aka “Black Lightning.” She’s a 16-year-old, high school student, trying to find the balance between being a teenager and the youngest daughter of an overprotective father who happens to be a superhero.

She talks about how great the entire cast gets along, “I knew very quickly that we were going to be able to play a family easily. I connected with everybody!”

Don’t miss the premiere of BLACK LIGHTING, Tuesday, January 16 at 9 pm on CW50!

