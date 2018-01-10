Filed Under:Howie Mandel Stand-Up Gala

The 3rd Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Gala – Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 8pm on CW50 – AN ALL-STAR COMEDY EVENT – Hosted by Howie Mandel, this special was recorded at the biggest comedy event in the world, the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. The event features stand-up performances from some of the hottest comedians today including Cedric the Entertainer, Cristela Alonzo, Ron Funches, and includes performances from Orny Adams, Gad Elmaleh, John Heffron, Martin Urbano, and Gina Yashere. Original airdate 1/10/2018.

