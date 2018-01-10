Filed Under:Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND – Friday, January 12, 2018 at 8pm on CW50 – YOU CAN SAVE THE WORLD – Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) discovers the powers and limitations of altruism as a new, unexpected bromance forms between two other characters. Special episode featuring the 100th song milestone of the series.  Donna Lynn Champlin, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, David Hull, Vincent Rodriguez III and Gabrielle Ruiz also star.  Elisabeth Kiernan Averick wrote the episode, directed by Kabir Akhtar (#309).  Original airdate 1/12/2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW50 Detroit

Street Beat
Detroit Proud Playlists
Detroit Proud

Listen Live