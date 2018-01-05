Filed Under:Street Beat

This week on Street Beat, host Lisa Germani gets tips on improving yourself for the new year.

Matthew Darling, director and instructor at Ashtanga Michigan, and Street Beat host Lisa Germani. (credit: Juwan Outlaw/CW50)

First, Matthew Darling, director and instructor at Ashtanga Michigan, talks about the health and stress reduction benefits of yoga and the New Year, New You Expo.

Integrative nutrition coach, Cindy Nunnery. (credit: Juwan Outlaw/CW50)

Then, integrative nutrition coach, Cindy Nunnery, talks about the importance of diet and nutrition.

Personal trainer Kevin Baird (credit: Juwan Outlaw/CW50)

Next, personal trainer Kevin Baird explains the best ways to get fit for the new year.

Dale Carnegie Training Performance Coach Kourtney Wilczewski; Mark Will, the Owner of Dale Carnegie Training of Detroit. (credit: Juwan Outlaw/CW50)

Finally, learn how to build confidence and put your best foot forward from Mark Will, the Owner of Dale Carnegie Training of Detroit, and Performance Coach Kourtney Wilczewski.

