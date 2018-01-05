This week on Street Beat, host Lisa Germani gets tips on improving yourself for the new year.

First, Matthew Darling, director and instructor at Ashtanga Michigan, talks about the health and stress reduction benefits of yoga and the New Year, New You Expo.

Then, integrative nutrition coach, Cindy Nunnery, talks about the importance of diet and nutrition.

Next, personal trainer Kevin Baird explains the best ways to get fit for the new year.

Finally, learn how to build confidence and put your best foot forward from Mark Will, the Owner of Dale Carnegie Training of Detroit, and Performance Coach Kourtney Wilczewski.