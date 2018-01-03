By Juwan Outlaw

CBS 62/CW50 Intern

For over 35 years EcoWorks has been supporting the Detroit community and promoting clean energy. As climate change becomes more of an issue in this ever-changing world, EcoWorks has taken it upon itself to help not only the city of Detroit but also educate the community to ensure that generations going forward will have the knowledge to promote the importance of being environmentally friendly.

I was lucky enough to sit down with Executive Director Justin Schott to discuss the value of community development and sustainability. On the surface, EcoWorks may only appear to be an environmental organization, but there’s more than meets the eye. One of the most interesting programs I found out about was their “Project Green Home Detroit.” Earlier this year EcoWorks along with Detroit Land Bank Authority was able to help a family buy their home after initially renting from an untrustworthy property owner.

Local community organizations along with EcoWorks have been helping the family make sure their home is safe and cost-efficient by installing numerous energy efficient appliances and materials. From my interview with Mr. Schott, I learned so much about an organization that has helped many and plans to continue their remarkable work going into the new year.