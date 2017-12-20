SUPERNATURAL – Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 8pm on CW50 –

THE RACE IS ON TO FIND JACK – As Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) continue their search for Jack (Alexander Calvert), with Asmodeus (guest star Jeffrey Vincent Parise) hot on their trail, they stumble across a familiar foe. Meanwhile, Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) manages to escape Michael’s (guest star Christian Keyes) grasp and finds himself an unlikely and mostly unwilling ally. The episode directed by Richard Speight, Jr. was written by Brad Buckner and Eugenie Ross-Leming (#1307). Original airdate 11/23/2017.