This week on Street Beat, host Amyre Makupson looks at some of the topics that have dominated newscasts the past few months.

First, Rev. Faith Fowler, Executive Director of Cass Community Social Services, explains their newest program which builds solar charging units for Puerto Rico.

Then Suzanne Coates, the CEO of Turning Point, discusses sexual harassment and what women can do to prevent it or stand up against it.

Next, Tracy Chirikas, the Development Manager for the Alliance of Coalitions for Health Communities, discusses opioid addiction and other medical concerns.

Finally, Rebecca Karam, the Principle Investigator for the MAP Project (Muslims for American Progress), dispels some of the myths about Muslims that have led to prejudice and hate crimes.

