Shinola watch (Photo: WWJ) FILE IMAGE

By Raquel Parks

@MetroDivaPages

The crowded malls and long lines can make holiday shopping exhausting, especially with only days left until Christmas. Yet there are many local places that are perfect for completing shopping for every loved one. Here is a list of some recommended local stores to check out for buying gifts.

Tapper’s Diamonds & Fine Jewelry

Nothing brings a smile, like a luxury piece of jewelry to open on Christmas day. From a custom engagement ring to a fine designer watch, Tapper’s offers an elegant selection of jewelry. Jewelry makes the perfect gift for the woman that loves to accessorize or any well-dressed man. Tapper’s Diamonds & Fine Jewelry has a location in West Bloomfield Township (1 of its 3 locations in Michigan).

The TEN Nail Bar

Treat a family member or any beloved woman on the Christmas to an experience at one of Detroit’s most buzzed about nail salons. There are a variety of services the salon offers for any woman to choose from.

Revitalize with a Power Detox hand and food treatment. Or nail the perfect manicure with a funky nail polish and a custom nail art design. Give mom, a best friend, wife or a sister the gift of a well-deserved pampering experience. TEN Nail Bar is located on Griswold St. in Detroit.

DETROIT VS EVERYBODY

For the causally-cool person, choose something that is comfortable, stylish and speaks to who they are. DETROIT VS EVERYBODY has become one of the most recognizable and popular Detroit brands that represents the spirit of the city.

They are most known for their line of hoodies, t-shirts and caps. DETROIT VS EVERYBODY makes a great gift for the college student running to class, while holding onto a piece of home.

It’s also ideal for that laid back individual looking to make a statement. DETROIT VS EVERYBODY has a store located in Southfield which is one of its 3 locations.

Detroit Is The New Black

Detroit Is The New Black offers a very modern, simple and clean look for the everyday Detroit fashionista. Any local fashionista would easily love a gift from here. The expanding brand offers something for any guy or girl.

Buy a white Detroit Is The New Black t-shirt for a boyfriend and an off-the shoulder top for a sister in one visit. Detroit Is The New Black is located on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit.

Shinola

Shinola is known for its many leather goods. The fine details will make all the difference for the most fashion-forward or pickiest person. Select a monogrammed wallet, a bourbon-colored hobo bag or a perfectly-stitched black belt from among the many leather gifts that Shinola sells. Shop Shinola located in Somerset Mall in Troy (1 of its 3 locations).

Nike Community Store-Detroit

Whether it be the sneaker-obsessed brother or the fitness-focused sister, Nike Community Store offers everything for the athletic ones in your life. Pick up a pair of trendy sneakers, a stylish yoga outfit and a new pair golf gloves for tee time all in one visit. Nike Community Store-Detroit is located on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit.

Keep these local gems in mind for completing those final runs for Christmas shopping to make everyone happy this holiday season.

Raquel is a Michigan native with a Bachelors in Journalism from the University of Michigan. She loves fashion and writing about life’s everyday stories. She has written for various local publications that include Dearborn Press & Guide and Detroit Fashion Pages. Raquel also writes for her own local events blog, Metro Diva Pages.