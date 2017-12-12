Watch JUDGE MATHIS, weekdays at 9 a.m. & 4 p.m. on CW50.

Judge Mathis is a national figure known for his advocacy campaigns for equal justice. His inspirational life story of a street youth who rose from jail to Judge has provided hope to millions who watch him on the award-winning television court show, Judge Mathis, each day. Also, his weekly newspaper column brings social and political insight to readers throughout the country. In honor of his years of work and commitment to his hometown of Detroit, the city honored Mathis by naming one of the streets, Mathis Avenue, after him.

Watch THE PEOPLE’S COURT, weekdays at 10 a.m. & 1 p.m. on CW50.

Confident, sassy and empathetic, Judge Marilyn Milian commands control of the courtroom resolving complicated cases with a straight-forward approach and offers sound legal knowledge to all of the litigants that appear before her. Milian relishes the venue of small claims court acknowledging that for most litigants their case is not about the money but about the principle. Judge Milian is the first Latina Judge to host a nationally syndicated television court show, is proud of her Cuban heritage. Judge Marilyn Milian brought over 19 years of legal experience to the bench and was appointed to the Miami Circuit Court in 1999 by Governor Jeb Bush.

Watch DIVORCE COURT, weekdays at 11 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. on CW50.

DIVORCE COURT delivers powerful human drama, suspense, and resolution, making for a compelling 30 minutes of television. Each half-hour show features real people and real stories about couples who have already filed for divorce, and agree to have Toler mediate disputes, including household expenses and division of property. Toler’s decisions are legally binding.

Watch AMERICA’S COURT with Judge Ross, weekdays at 12 p.m. & 12:30 p.m. on CW50.

At age 35, Kevin Ross was the youngest judge elected to the bench in the state of California. Judge Ross served for eight years as a prosecutor before becoming a Superior Court judge. Deputy Bruce Thomas serves as the show’s bailiff. America’s Court with Judge Ross shows litigants unique ways in which they can responsibly deal with their unlawful or wrongful acts, and also forces wrongdoers to reflect on the consequences of their transgressions.

Watch HOT BENCH, weekdays at 2 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. on CW50.

From the producers of Judge Judy, HOT BENCH adds a new dimension to the court genre, with a panel of three judges hearing court cases, arguing the merits of the case amongst themselves and rendering a verdict.