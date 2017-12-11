Filed Under:Christmas, CW, holiday, Hollywood Christmas Parade

THE 86TH ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE – A HOLLYWOOD HOLIDAY TRADITION WITH GRAND MARSHAL DR. OZ – Dr. Oz serves as Grand Marshal for the “Largest Christmas Celebration in America.” Hosted by popular personalities Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with special co-hosts Elizabeth Stanton and Garrett Clayton, the parade on Hollywood Boulevard will include live musical performances that will take place on two stages. A true Hollywood tradition, the parade features larger-than-life inflatable character balloons, and celebrity-filled cars making the heralded trek down the three-mile parade route. Original airdate 12/15/2017.

