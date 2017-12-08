Filed Under:April Moss, Charity, Make-A-Wish, Mosaic Youth Theatre, Street Beat

This week on Street Beat, in the spirit of holiday giving host April Moss checks out charities that benefit children.

img 0688 Street Beat: Holiday Giving Childrens Charities

Little Kids Rock Chicago Program Director Joe Panganiban and Detroit-based DJ and music producer GRiZ with Street Beat host April Moss. (credit: Jordan Brown/CW50)

First, Detroit-based DJ and music producer GRiZ stops by to talk about his “12 Days of GRiZMAS” fundraiser for the Little Kids Rock program.  He’s joined by Little Kids Rock Chicago Program Director, Joe Panganiban.

img 0689 Street Beat: Holiday Giving Childrens Charities

Mosaic Youth Theatre’s Andrew Huff and Street Beat host April Moss (credit: Jordan Brown/CW50)

Next, Mosaic Youth Theatre has been changing lives for Detroit children for years.  Andrew Huff, Associate Director of Theatre Programs, explains how they do it.

img 0690 Street Beat: Holiday Giving Childrens Charities

Sherri Collins from Make A Wish and “Wish Kid” Zach Dekeyser with Street Beat host April Moss (credit: Jordan Brown/CW50)

Then, Sherri Collins, the VP of Marketing and Brand Advancement  from Make A Wish, and “Wish Kid” Zach Dekeyser stop by to explain how you can help children with serious illnesses.

img 0691 Street Beat: Holiday Giving Childrens Charities

Michelle Parra and Jessica Thompson from the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange with Street Beat host April Moss (credit: Jordan Brown/CW50)

Finally,  Michelle Parra, the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) Program Manager; and Jessica Thompson, the  Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) Recruitment Specialist explain how you can give a home to a child who’s hoping for a home for Christmas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW50 Detroit

Street Beat
Detroit Proud Playlists
Detroit Proud

Listen Live