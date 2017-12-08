This week on Street Beat, in the spirit of holiday giving host April Moss checks out charities that benefit children.

First, Detroit-based DJ and music producer GRiZ stops by to talk about his “12 Days of GRiZMAS” fundraiser for the Little Kids Rock program. He’s joined by Little Kids Rock Chicago Program Director, Joe Panganiban.

Next, Mosaic Youth Theatre has been changing lives for Detroit children for years. Andrew Huff, Associate Director of Theatre Programs, explains how they do it.

Then, Sherri Collins, the VP of Marketing and Brand Advancement from Make A Wish, and “Wish Kid” Zach Dekeyser stop by to explain how you can help children with serious illnesses.

Finally, Michelle Parra, the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) Program Manager; and Jessica Thompson, the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) Recruitment Specialist explain how you can give a home to a child who’s hoping for a home for Christmas.