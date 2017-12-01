The Best Things in Life – Dynasty

Filed Under: CW, Dynasty

DYNASTY – Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 9pm on CW50 – THE GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS PAST – Everything is shiny and bright at the city’s Annual Tree Lighting, but behind the scenes, the Carringtons struggle with ghosts from their past; Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) tries to move on from her former flame; Steven (James Mackay) and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) band together to right an old wring; and Cristal’s (Nathalie Kelley) past resurfaces, threatening her future with Blake (Grant Show). Alan Dale, Rafael de la Fuente and Robert C. Riley also star. Francisca X. Hu wrote the episode, directed by Pascal Verschooris (#108). Original airdate 12/6/2017.

