Street Beat: The Importance Of Youth Mentoring

CEO of Alternatives for Girls, Amy Good with Street Beat host Amyre Makupson (credit: Jordan Brown/CW50)

This week on Street Beat, host Amyre Makupson will find out more about the importance of youth mentoring.

image21 e1512164268257 Street Beat: The Importance Of Youth Mentoring

CEO of Alternatives for Girls, Amy Good (credit: Jordan Brown/CW50)

First, CEO of Alternatives for Girls, Amy Good, stops by to talk about her program which helps homeless and high risk girls.

image41 Street Beat: The Importance Of Youth Mentoring

Maggie Blachford and Ryan Fisher from the Edmonson Elementary Watch D.O.G.S. program (credit: Jordan Brown/CW50)

Then, Maggie Blachford, the Edmonson Elementary Watch D.O.G.S. School Representative; and Ryan Fisher, Edmonson Elementary ‘Top Dog’ Coordinator; stop by to tell us about this unique program that allows dads and other father figures to come into schools for mentoring.

image2 e1512164126881 Street Beat: The Importance Of Youth Mentoring

Delrisha Hayes, the Founder of At Bat (credit: Jordan Brown/CW50)

After that, Delrisha Hayes, the Founder of At Bat, explains how this organization emphasizes the importance of physical education in youth.

image4 e1512164109729 Street Beat: The Importance Of Youth Mentoring

Joseph Spicer, author of the book “I Will Not be a Pawn” (credit: Jordan Brown/CW50)

Finally, Joseph Spicer, author of the book “I Will Not be a Pawn,” talks about how his own personal struggles inspired him to help younger generations.

