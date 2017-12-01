Street Beat: The Importance Of Youth Mentoring

This week on Street Beat, host Amyre Makupson will find out more about the importance of youth mentoring.

First, CEO of Alternatives for Girls, Amy Good, stops by to talk about her program which helps homeless and high risk girls.

Then, Maggie Blachford, the Edmonson Elementary Watch D.O.G.S. School Representative; and Ryan Fisher, Edmonson Elementary ‘Top Dog’ Coordinator; stop by to tell us about this unique program that allows dads and other father figures to come into schools for mentoring.

After that, Delrisha Hayes, the Founder of At Bat, explains how this organization emphasizes the importance of physical education in youth.

Finally, Joseph Spicer, author of the book “I Will Not be a Pawn,” talks about how his own personal struggles inspired him to help younger generations.