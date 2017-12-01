It’s Beginning to Look A lot Like GRiZMAS

By Jordan Brown CBS62/CW50 Intern

If you thought you knew what the 12 days of Christmas were, think again. Detroit native Grant Kwiecinski, also known as DJ GRiZ, is taking over and putting a new spin on the 12 days we thought we knew. GRiZ credits music for saving his life. Now with his success as a DJ and music producer, he wants pass the gift of music on to the youth in Detroit and is doing that through the 12 Days of GRiZMAS.

With this unique fundraising campaign, GRiZ will rally the community together to raise money for a cause close to his heart. The purpose of this campaign is to bring awareness to music education and raise money to allow kids another outlet for creativity. Kids across the country have benefitted from the fundraiser over the years, but this year it was important for GRiZ to bring his campaign home.

There will be 12 days of nonstop fun. The events are hosted all over metro Detroit by different members of his fan base. 100% of the proceeds will go to CBS EcoMedia partner, Little Kids Rock.

Little Kids Rock is an organization that provides funding for instruments and music education programs for underserved public schools across the nation. Last year, GRiZ’s campaign was able to raise $80,000 for Little Kids Rock, resulting in the launch of a musical education program in Detroit Public Schools.

All are welcome to participate in The 12 Days of GRiZMAS. Whether you need a night out on the town, or want a fun family night, GRiZ has something for everybody. The campaign will end with a two night concert with a live band and of course GRiZ will be there, doing what he does best. Below is the full line up for the 12 days of events:

Dec 5: Grizmas PopUp Store

Dec 6: Caroling

Dec 7: Bowling

Dec 8: Mystery Event

Dec 9: Bar Tour

Dec 10: Yoga

Dec 11: Industry Panel

Dec 12: Muzz- Hannukah

Dec 13: Roller Disco

Dec 14: The Night Before Grizmas

Dec 15: GRiZMAS Night One: Live Band

Dec 16: GRiZMAS Night Two: GRiZ

Visit 12daysofgrizmas.com for more details and age requirements.

You can join GRiZ’s efforts by attending one of the 12 Days of GRiZMAS or donating directly to Little Kids Rock at http://www.littlekidsrock.org/.

