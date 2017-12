ARROW – Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 9pm on CW50 – BLACK SIREN KIDNAPS LANCE – Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) is kidnaped by Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) and Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson), who are looking to trade Lance’s life for a weapon of mass destruction. Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Team Green Arrow must figure out a way to save Lance while still keeping the city safe. Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Sarah Tarkoff (#609). Original airdate 12/7/2017.