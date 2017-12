CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND – Friday, December 8, 2017 at 8pm on CW50 – BACK TO MY ROOTS – Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) continues her road to wellness while Paula (Donna Lynn Champlin) comes to terms with her roots. Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, David Hull, Vincent Rodriguez III and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. Erin Erlich wrote the episode, directed by Stuart McDonald (#307). Original airdate 12/8/2017.