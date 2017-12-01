RIVERDALE – Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 8pm on CW50 – FP GETS RELEASED FROM PRISON – When Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learns that FP (Skeet Ulrich) is getting released from prison, he and Betty (Lili Reinhart) organize a welcome home party with the Serpents to ease him back into his former life. Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) reach a crossroad in their relationship, but are forced to push their issues aside after Jughead and Betty ask them to take over the Black Hood investigation. Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray and Mark Consuelos also star. Kevin Sullivan directed the episode written by Yolanda E. Lawrence (#208). Original airdate 12/6/2017.