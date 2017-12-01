Beebo the God of War – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Filed Under: CW, DC Legends of Tomorrow, DC&apos;s Legends of Tomorrow, Legends of Tomorrow

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 9pm on CW50 – FOLLOW YOUR HEART — Rattled by recent events, the Legends dive into work which finds them investigating an Anachronism in a Viking settlement in the New World.  The Legends realize that the Norsemen are worshipping an artifact as their god and are surprised by the artifact’s origin. For the first time, Sara (Caity Lotz) is worried that they might need back up when Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) shows up.  Meanwhile, Jax (Franz Drameh) finds a loophole that could potentially change history, but it is a risk he is willing to take.  Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Maisie Richadson-Sellers and Dominic Purcell also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan (#309). Original airdate 12/05/2017.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW50 Detroit

Street Beat
Detroit Proud Playlists
Detroit Proud

Listen Live