My Celebrity Big Brother Dream Cast

By Juwan Outlaw, CBS 62/CW50 Intern

“Expect the unexpected” and this winter season of Big Brother will be like none other. For the first time in U.S Big Brother history, celebrities will occupy the household. Celebrity Big Brother will be hitting the CBS airwaves later this winter in 2018. If you’re a BB superfan like myself, this news is long overdue as other countries have already had their fair share of Celebrity Big Brother. As we wait to hear who’s officially going to get cast for this upcoming season I thought it would be a perfect time to make a wishlist cast of celebrities I would love to see in the Big Brother house this winter.

1. Blac Chyna

Claim to Fame: Rob Kardashian’s ex

Blac Chyna is #1 on this list for a number of reasons. The main reason being there’s already rumors of Big Brother reaching out to Blac Chyna. For those who may not know Blac Chyna is the ex of Rob Kardashian, the younger brother of Kim Kardashian. The relationship ended horribly with all of the (social media) world to see. Out of all the people on this list, Blac Chyna would probably draw the biggest crowd hence why BB is already in contact with her.

Likelihood of being cast: 50/50

2. Bobby Moynihan

Claim to Fame: Me, Myself & I and Saturday Night Live

Bobby Moynihan actually made a guest appearance on the latest season of BB19 that saw Josh Martinez take home the $500,000 grand prize. While in the house, Moynihan proclaimed his love for Big Brother and even managed to snag a few memorable moments in the diary room. Out of all the potential newbies, Moynihan would be viewed as an early fan-favorite if he gets cast.

Likelihood of being cast: Very High

3. Ray-J

Claim to Fame: Singer

Another individual linked to the Kardashian clan that would create buzz for the show would be Ray-J. Surprisingly, Ray-J is no stranger to the Big Brother game. Earlier this year Ray-J booked a flight across the pond to participate in UK’s version of Celebrity Big Brother. Unfortunately, his stay in the house did not last long as he was forced to walk after 8 days due to medical reasons. His departure was surrounded by controversy as Ray-J sued Big Brother for not paying him the full amount initially agreed upon. With all that being said, Ray-J still wanted BB to extend an invitation for him to return for a future season. If cast, Ray-J would definitely come in with more knowledge of the game than most.

Likelihood of being cast: Depends on legal status of previous appearance

4. Tiffany Pollard (aka New York)

Claim to Fame: Flavor of Love (and various reality shows)

Similar to Ray-J, Tiffany Pollard is no stranger to reality TV or the BB house for that matter as she finished 4th in UK’s Celebrity Big Brother 17. Pollard, better known as New York from her time on Flavor of Love, would be entering the house with 8x the experience of Ray-J. There is no question that if Pollard did enter the house she would be entering with a huge target on her back as she would be one of the most experienced players in the game.

Likelihood of being cast: High

5. Lance Bass

Claim to Fame: NSYNC

Lance Bass would be one of many celebrity super-fans entering the house. The former NSYNC member has been a known fan of Big Brother for quite some time now. Bass could bring the advantage of knowing the ins and outs of the game from a fan perspective giving him a slight upper hand in weekly competitions. Although Bass stated he would not be participating in celebrity Big Brother we all know the old saying, “Expect the unexpected.” If the cast is star-studded it could be difficult for Bass to pass up this opportunity.

Likelihood of being cast: Very Low

6. Kathy Griffin

Claim to Fame: Comedian

What’s a reality TV show without a disgraced celeb attempting to get back on the good side of the entertainment world? What Paula Dean was to “Dancing with the Stars,” Kathy Griffin can be that with Celebrity Big Brother. We are all aware of Griffin’s fall from grace when she did a controversial photo shoot with a prop of Donald Trump’s bloody head earlier this year. Getting back on TV could do well for Griffin’s PR.

Likelihood of being cast: High

7. Snookie

Claim to Fame: Jersey Shore

One of the most well-known reality stars Snookie has been out of the spotlight for a good minute. If given a chance to appear on celebrity BB the wild-times on the Jersey Shore could get even wilder in the Big Brother house.

Likelihood of being cast: Low

8. JWoww

Claim to Fame: Jersey Shore

There cannot be a Snookie without a Jwoww. Love ‘em or hate ‘em this dynamic duo could bring a lot of entertainment and memorable moments to celebrity BB. Day 1 Jwoww and Snookie could cement themselves as a strong alliance.

Likelihood of being cast: Low

9. Bethenny Frankel

Claim to Fame: Real Housewives of New York City

With so many Real Housewives spinoffs, I would not be surprised if a real housewife found her way into the BB house and I nominate Bethenny Frankel as tribute! Outside of Bethenny being a vet in the reality-tv world appearing on shows such as “Real Housewives of New York City,” “Skating with the Stars,” and “The Apprentice,” Bethany has no issue competing head-to-head with other notable celebs.

Likelihood of being cast: Good

10. Michael “Mike The Situation” Sorrentino

Claim to Fame: Jersey Shore

We have a situation here as a third Jersey Shore cast member finds himself in the BB house. Mike The Situation was all the rage years ago, but similar to his fellow Jersey Shore cohorts, his star has dimmed. There’s no doubt Mike would jump at the opportunity to be on Big Brother, but will the invitation to join be offered? That’s the situation.

Likelihood of being cast: Low

11. Brody Jenner

Claim to Fame: The Hills & Step-Brother to the Kardashian’s

Rounding out the Kardashian-associated trifecta would be Brody Jenner, the older half-brother of Kylie and Kendall Jenner and stepbrother to Kim Kardashian. The Hills star nowadays remains lowkey and stays away from the spotlight, unlike the majority of his family. Chances are Jenner would decline an offer to be on Celebrity BB, but adding him into the mix could create an interesting dynamic.

Likelihood of being cast: Very Low

12. Dennis Rodman

Claim to Fame: NBA Hall of Famer

No stranger to the spotlight or controversy, Dennis Rodman was born to play professional basketball. I’m a firm believer that a person can have multiple callings in life and Rodman’s second calling is Celebrity Big Brother. If you know anything about Dennis Rodman you know he would be perfect for Big Brother. There’s no doubt he would dominate competitions similar to the way he dominated on the basketball court. Combine that with his larger-than-life personality Rodman on BB would be must-see TV.

Likelihood of being cast: 50/50

13. Roseanne Barr

Claim to Fame: Actress, Comedian

Dating all the way back to BB2 there were talks of celebrities like Howard Stern and Paris Hilton potentially joining in. Another celeb who was ready to join the cast was Roseanne Barr but she backed out prior to the idea being scrapped. Who knows, maybe Roseanne may actually want to join now that celebrity BB is officially green lit for the winter.

Likelihood of being cast: 50/50

14. Frankie Grande

Claim to Fame: Ariana Grande’s brother

Does Frankie count as a celeb? I’ll let Julie decide on that one, but chances are he does. Older brother to pop-star Ariana Grande, Frankie has made multiple appearances on Big Brother including being a contestant on U.S. Big Brother 16 and UK Celebrity Big Brother 18. If given another chance in the Big Brother house it’s hard envisioning Frankie turning the opportunity down.

Likelihood of being cast: Very High

There you have my dream team cast for Celebrity Big Brother. Which celeb would you love to see in the BB house this winter?

Juwan Outlaw is a senior at Wayne State University studying Media Arts and Studies. Upon graduation, Juwan plans to pursue a career in television production.