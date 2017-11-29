Best Holiday Light Shows Worth The Drive From Detroit

By Jordan Brown, CBS 62/ CW50 intern

We all have heard about the famous Wild Lights light show every year at the Detroit Zoo. Held during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season every year, over five million LED lights draw hundreds of spectators from all over. But that isn’t the only light show in Michigan worth checking out this holiday season.

Other shows in the metro Detroit area include The Big Bright light show. Held in Downtown Rochester, this light show promises big and bright lights, literally! All the buildings on Main Street participate by lighting up the road with spectacular lights. The event will go on until January 6th. Spectators will be able to come out every Saturday starting November 20th.

Thank you to all who joined our annual Lightfest grand opening celebration! pic.twitter.com/bHGlQqCilz — Wayne County Parks (@WCParksMi) November 21, 2014

For all of the Wayne county residents, the Wayne County Lightfest is coming your way. It’s going on from November 16th until December 31st. It’s said to be the Midwest’s largest light show. Coming in at a whopping 4 miles long, it may just be. At this light show you can cruise through Warrendale Park in Westland enjoying the lights with your family and maybe even play that family favorite Christmas album as you go. It’s the perfect way to get in the Christmas spirit and still stay warm.

A stop at Ford House makes it into this @onlyinyourstate bucket list of metro Detroit holiday musts. #visitDetroit #PureMichigan https://t.co/l2hycyGRrn pic.twitter.com/pYo0E42p2v — Ford House (@FordHouse) November 28, 2017

If you’re a history buff, this year you will be able to visit a historic mansion and you can see some holiday lights! This light show is held inside the home of the late Edsel and Eleanor Ford. There will be light food and refreshments, a scavenger hunt and for those that have been nice this year, Santa may stop by. This event will only be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, starting December 7th through the 23rd.

If you’re up for a road trip, these other magical light shows are happening in other parts of the state.

Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic – Flint.

Christmas Lite Show – Grand Rapids

Light up the Soo – Sault Sainte Marie

Happy Holidays and happy light hunting!

Jordan Brown is a senior at Eastern Michigan University majoring in Electronic Media and Film Studies with a minor in Communication. Jordan enjoys historical documentaries and hopes to go into news broadcasting. She enjoys reading, writing, and consumes way more chocolate than she should.