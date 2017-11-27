Hanging Out with Penn & Teller – Penn & Teller: Fool Us

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 9pm on CW50 – SEASON FINALE – Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to try to work it out immediately. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Patrik Kuffs, Lamanske, Adam Wilber and Hector. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#406). Original airdate 10/02/2017.

