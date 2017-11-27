Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer – Friday, December 1, 2017 at 8pm on CW50 – A CHRISTMAS SPECIAL BASED ON THE HIT HOLIDAY SONG – Based on the hit song that became a worldwide holiday phenomenon, this goofy and heartwarming adventure features young Jake Spankenheimer on the quest of a lifetime to track his missing Grandma down on Christmas Eve and prove that Santa Claus is indeed real. Michele Lee (“Knots Landing”) provides the voice of Jake’s greedy Cousin Mel, and recording artist Elmo Shropshire provides the narration.