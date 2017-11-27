Crisis on Earth-X, Part 2 – Arrow

ARROW – Monday, November 27, 2017 at 9pm on CW50 – THE EPIC FOUR-WAY CROSSOVER WITH “ARROW,” “SUPERGIRL,” “THE FLASH” AND “DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW” CONTINUES – Barry (guest star Grant Gustin) and Iris’s (guest star Candice Patton) wedding brings the gang together, but things go awry when villains from Earth-X attack the ceremony. All of the superheroes band together with help from their super friends like Citizen Cold (guest star Wentworth Miller), The Ray (guest star Russell Tovey), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), Iris West and Alex Danvers (guest star Chyler Leigh) to take on their most formidable villains yet. Earth’s mightiest heroes – Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), Supergirl (guest star Melissa Benoist), The Flash (guest star Grant Gustin) and White Canary (guest star Caity Lotz) – lead their teams into battle to save the world. James Bamford directed the episode with story by Marc Guggenheim & Andrew Kreisberg and teleplay by Wendy Mericle & Ben Sokolowski (#608).  Original airdate 11/27/2017.

