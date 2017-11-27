A Taste of Your Own Medicine – Dynasty

Filed Under: CW, Dynasty

DYNASTY – Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 9pm on CW50 – SOMETHING TO BE GRATEFUL FOR – Blake’s (Grant Show) hopes for a perfect Thanksgiving – Dynasty-style – are ruined when he clashes with both Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Steven (James Mackay). Cristal’s (Nathalie Kelley), challenging houseguest reminds everyone to be grateful for the ties that bind. Alan Dale, Rafael de la Fuente, Robert C. Riley and Sam Adegoke also star. Jay Gibson wrote the episode, directed by Matt Earl Beesley (#107). Original airdate 11/29/2017.

