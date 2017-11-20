Street Beat: Money Matters

This week on Street Beat, host Rob Stone finds out about money matters.

Joshua Wease and Christina Thompson from the Michigan State University College of Law Low Income Taxpayer Clinic (credit: Juwan Outlaw/ CW50)

First, Joshua Wease, the Director of the Michigan State University College of Law Low Income Taxpayer Clinic; and Christina Thompson, the Supervising Attorney at the clinic; talk about the proposed tax code changes and the impact they may have. They are also the authors of “Master the IRS Maze.”

Marshall J. Hunt from the Accounting Aid Society (credit: Juwan Outlaw/ CW50)

Then, Marshall J. Hunt, the Director of Tax Policy and Advocacy for the Accounting Aid Society explains how to get a head start on your taxes.

Margaret Trimer-Hartley of Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan (credit: Juwan Outlaw/ CW50)

Next, Margaret Trimer-Hartley, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan, explains their programs that teach financial literacy to children.

Brett Jordan of Bridging Lost Gaps at Madonna University and Emma Teller of Catholic Vantage Financial (credit: Juwan Outlaw/ CW50)

Finally, Brett Jordan, executive director of the Bridging Lost Gaps program at Madonna, and Emma Teller of Catholic Vantage Financial; explain how they are working together to help college students become financially literate.

 

