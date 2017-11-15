How To Survive Wintry Michigan Roads: Remember These Driving Tips

By Juwan Outlaw, CBS 62/CW50 Intern

With winter right around the corner, it is never too early to prepare for the icy Michigan roads. Mother Nature was kind to us Michiganders this fall where we saw record highs throughout the state, but a wise man once said, “Winter is coming” and you need to be prepared!

Before you even hit the remote starter on your car, you should schedule a checkup with your local mechanic to make sure everything is okay under the hood. From proper fluid levels to your car battery, you should not shift out of park without knowing your car is safe for the road. While you’re there, make sure your tires are properly inflated and rotated as well.

Having a safe, driveable car is only half the battle, my friend. You aren’t truly prepared until you have these necessary items stored away in your car. The most important thing to have in your car during the winter is extra clothing. Worst case scenario, if your car breaks down on you in the middle of nowhere you will be warm. Things like gloves, scarfs, a blanket, or anything that can keep you warm is a must in any vehicle.

Another key item to have with you on every winter road trip is an ice scraper to help remove any snow or ice that blocks your view of driving. It is also crucial to keep a flashlight either in your car or on your keys at all times in case you run into any car troubles at night. Other good items to have stored away in your car include; food, a gas can, jumper cables, and a shovel.

Here are a few more tips to remember while driving in the snow:

1. Increase Your Following Distance: Icy and wet roadways can cause sliding or brakes to lock up

2. Drive Slow: No need to speed in dangerous conditions even if you have 4×4 or AWD (all-wheel drive).

3. Stay Home: If the weather is bad and it’s not an emergency, just stay home.

Finally, you are prepared to venture off into the cold snowy world!

Juwan Outlaw is a senior at Wayne State University studying Media Arts and Studies. Upon graduation, Juwan plans to pursue a career in television production.