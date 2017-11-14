Low-Cost Wedding Dress Pop Up Shop Benefits Families Impacted By Cancer

By Jordan Brown, CBS 62/CW50 intern

If you ask me, wedding season is all year long, and it’s about to get even better. At the end of this month, soon-to-be brides will have the chance to find that one perfect dress with a good cause attached. The Cancer Support Community of Ann Arbor is proud to present The Brides Project’s “White Gown Weekend Sale.”

Because of the overflow of gown donations this year, the Cancer Support Community will introduce a bridal boutique pop-up shop. It will be full of wedding gowns that have been donated from major designers and boutiques from across the country. Kleinfeld, Vera Wang, and Winnie Couture are just some of the featured designs that will be in stock.

The pop up shop will not only include dresses, but veils and accessories to go along with them. There will be over 600 dresses ranging from sizes 2-24. Some of these dresses reach price tags of $7,000 or more. For this event, all of the dresses have been marked down to at least 50% off of the original price. After the discounts, prices can range from as low as $99 and go up to $500 or more.

There will be a staff of consultants who are dedicated to making sure every bride leaves with her dream dress. There will be no appointments. The shop will work on a first come, first served basis with snacks and refreshments available while you wait for a consultant.

The proceeds from the dresses will go to Cancer Support Community programs for families affected by cancer. The programs are designed to provide knowledge, support and relief. Some of those programs include support groups, exercise programs, educational workshops and more. These programs are always completely free of charge to the families.

The White Gown Weekend Sale will be held on November 25-26 from 10am-5pm at 2910 Huron Parkway, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. The first 50 brides to register for the White Gown Weekend Sale will receive an exclusive gift and will be entered to win an exciting door prize. All Brides RSVP at www.thebridesproject.org/sale.

This event will allow brides an intimate shopping experience, while giving back to a great cause. It will be lots of fun and who doesn’t love a great sale?

Jordan Brown is a senior at Eastern Michigan University majoring in Electronic Media and Film Studies with a minor in Communication. Jordan enjoys historical documentaries and hopes to go into news broadcasting. She enjoys reading, writing, and consumes way more chocolate than she should.