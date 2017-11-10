Street Beat: Highlight Women Leaders

Katie Katz, the Development Director at City Year Detroit, and Cornetta Lane, founder of Stories & ( ___), and Street Beat host Amyre Makupson (credit: Jordan Brown/CW50)

This week on Street Beat, host Amyre Makupson talks to female leaders who are helping other women achieve and succeed.

First, Katie Katz, the Development Director at City Year Detroit, and Cornetta Lane, founder of Stories & ( ___), talk about the upcoming Women’s Leadership Breakfast.

Monica Lewis-Patrick, the President and CEO of We the People of Detroit (credit: Jordan Brown/CW50)

Then, Monica Lewis-Patrick, the President and CEO of We the People of Detroit, talks about the I Dream Detroit project that focuses on what female leaders see for the future of Detroit.

Impact100 Oakland County’s President Mary Pat Rosen (credit: Jordan Brown/CW50)

Then, Impact 100 Oakland County gives over $100,000 to non-profits to help them grow. Impact’s President Mary Pat Rosen explains how this all-women organization is helping others.

Marlin Williams, the Founder of Sisters Code (credit: Jordan Brown/CW50)

Finally, Marlin Williams, the Founder of Sisters Code, discusses how her non-profit helps women learn the basics of computer languages in order to successfully find work.

 

