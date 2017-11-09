5 Fall And Winter Outerwear Trends

By Raquel Parks

The season of pumpkin spice, falling leaves and trendy boots is here. Yet nothing compares to the cozy feeling of wrapping up in a warm coat on a cold autumn day. As temperatures continue to drop, a fashionista needs plenty of options for bundling up in style.

From cool to frigid-cold, there’s the right jacket or coat to wear for any fall day in Michigan. And this year designers are relying on a few old-faithful pieces to keep warm and look fierce. Here are 5 Fall outerwear trends worth snuggling up in Michigan:

Puffer Coat

Puffer coats were everywhere in 2016 and they remain a staple for this fall. A puffer coat comes in so many fun colors, shapes, silhouettes and lengths. They are also are ultra-warm yet very light weight.

Some are even designed to easily be folded down to pack way in a detachable bag. This is ideal for any fashionista enjoying an afternoon of shopping, without the worry of carrying a bulky coat around.

Parka

The Parka coat is similar to a puffer coat. Yet, it typically features fur or faux fur to add an element of luxury. But do not be fooled. A Parka can be as luxe or casual as desired.

Trench

The trench popped up in multiple designer runway shows this past spring. And is now transitioning into a new fall must-have. A trench is perfect for a rainy cold day and comes in styles as light or heavy as one would want, to provide the proper warmth. In addition, they have never been tailored to be so stylish and trendy as they are now.

Quilted Patterns

Although not entirely new, quilted patterns are a dominating trend in outerwear right now. Whether it be a waist-length jacket or a long wool coat, quilted looks are very in. They are very popular on puffer coats, as well. The simplicity and familiarity of this pattern makes it very wearable for many more seasons to come.

Red Everything

Typically, earthy tones are a go-to for many fall looks and outerwear. However, red is the stand-out shade this year. A splash of this vibrant color is a fun way to break up the monotony of typical outerwear and wake up any look.

Keep all these trends in mind for a warm and fashionable fall and winter. To mix in some new statement outerwear into your closet, check out Jarbo in Birmingham to make the latest purchase.