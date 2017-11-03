Street Beat: Issues Facing Young And Old

This week on Street Beat, host Lisa Germani looks at issues facing the young and old. First, Holly Gorecki, Director of Volunteer & Community Engagement from The Children’s Center, stops by to talk about the Children’s Center programs and their upcoming Holiday Shop.

Then Annette Sobocinski, Executive Director of the Child Care Network, discusses the impact of child care on children and families.

Next, Jennifer Michalak, the Executive Director of Milan Seniors for Healthy Living; and Jenni Galazka, the Program Coordinator; explain how their organization helps seniors live a full and happy life.

Finally, Jenny Jarvis, the Area Agency on Aging 1-B Chief Strategy Officer, explains how they help seniors with Medicare questions, caregiver information, and more.