##Deathstroke Returns – Arrow

ARROW – Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 9pm on CW50 – SLADE RETURNS; VIGILANTE REAPPEARS IN STAR CITY –  Slade (guest star Manu Bennett) returns and asks Oliver (Stephen Amell) for help in tracking down his son. When they learn Joe (guest star William Franklyn-Miller) has been taken hostage by mercenaries, their mission to save him gets complicated by a terrible revelation that could shatter Slade’s hopes of reunion forever. Meanwhile, Vigilante reappears in Star City. Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Spiro Skentzos (#605).  Original airdate 11/9/2017.

