ARROW РThursday, November 9, 2017 at 9pm on CW50 РSLADE RETURNS; VIGILANTE REAPPEARS IN STAR CITY РSlade (guest star Manu Bennett) returns and asks Oliver (Stephen Amell) for help in tracking down his son. When they learn Joe (guest star William Franklyn-Miller) has been taken hostage by mercenaries, their mission to save him gets complicated by a terrible revelation that could shatter Slade’s hopes of reunion forever. Meanwhile, Vigilante reappears in Star City. Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Spiro Skentzos (#605). Original airdate 11/9/2017.