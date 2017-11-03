Damage – Supergirl

SUPERGIRL – Monday, November 6, 2017 at 8pm on CW50 – MORGAN EDGE SETS HIS SIGHTS ON LENA – When multiple children get sick from lead poisoning, Morgan Edge (guest star Adrian Pasdar) points the finger at Lena (Katie McGrath) and blames her creation of the lead bomb she made to save National City from the Daxamites. While Lena knows she never intended any harm, she fears there may have been a flaw in her design, leaving her responsible. Kara (Melissa Benoist) teams up with Samantha (Odette Annable) to clear Lena’s name, but it turns out to be harder than they thought. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Maggie (guest star Floriana Lima) make a crucial decision about the future of their relationship. Kevin Smith directed the episode written by Eric Carrasco & Cindy Lichtman (#305). Original airdate 11/6/2017.

Full Battle Rattle – Valor

VALOR – Monday, November 6, 2017 at 9pm on CW50 – BRIAN LETSCHER (‘SCANDAL”) GUEST STARS – While the team scrambles for a new plan, Gallo (Matt Barr) puts himself in danger for the sake of the mission. Nora (Christina Ochoa) makes a decision that surprises and angers Gallo. Meanwhile, Ian (Charlie Barnett) clashes with CIA Deputy Director Magnus (guest star Brian Letscher, “Scandal”). Lastly, Thea (Melissa Roxburgh) realizes she has a lot to prove. Nigel Thatch, W. Tre Davis and Corbin Reid also star. Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer wrote the episode, directed by Alex Pillai (#105). Original airdate 11/6/2017.

Girls Night Out – The Flash

THE FLASH – Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 8pm on CW50 – KATEE SACKHOFF (“BATTLESTAR GALACTICA”) AND EMILY BETT RICKARDS (“ARROW”) GUEST STAR — Having received an ominous threat from her old boss, Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff), Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) fears that her past time as Killer Frost may be back to haunt her. Felicity (guest star Emily Bett Rickards) comes to Central City to help the girls celebrate Iris’s (Candice Patton) bachelorette party, while Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and the guys take Barry out for a night on the town. Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Lauren Certo & Kristen Kim (#405). Original airdate 11/7/2017.

Return of the Mack – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 9pm on CW50 – HELPING ONE OF THEIR OWN – When Nate (Nick Zano) thinks he has found a pattern to the anachronisms, it leads the Legends to London in 1897 to hunt down a time-traveling vampire. When they arrive in London, they run into Rip (guest star Arthur Darvill), but not everyone welcomes him back so quickly, leaving Sara (Caity Lotz) to make a tough choice in the end. Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) tries to connect with Zari (Tala Ashe), but she is still struggling with being part of the team. Meanwhile, Stein (Victor Garber) discovers what Ray (Brandon Routh) and Jax (Franz Drameh) are up to and is not entirely pleased. Dominic Purcell also stars. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Morgan Faust (#305). Original airdate 11/07/2017.

Chapter Eighteen: When A Stranger Calls – Riverdale

RIVERDALE – Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 8pm on CW50 – GRAHAM PHILLIPS (“The Good Wife”) GUEST STARS AS VERONICA’S OLD FRIEND NICK ST. CLAIR – When Alice (Madchen Amick) publishes a fiery piece in the Riverdale Register blasting the Southside, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is forced to take matters into his own hands to try and keep the peace. Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Archie (KJ Apa) for help after receiving an ultimatum that could potentially destroy some of her closest relationships. With their SoDale open house fast approaching, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) enlist the help of an unlikely ally to get some potential investors on board. Finally, Veronica (Camila Mendes) welcomes her old friend Nick St. Clair (guest star Graham Phillips) to Riverdale, but his plans for a wild night with the gang quickly takes an unexpected turn. Madelaine Petsch, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott also star. Ellen Pressman directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#205). Original airdate 11/8/2017.

Company Slut – Dynasty

DYNASTY – Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 9pm on CW50 – NOW IT’S PERSONAL – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) plays a game of cat and mouse with Cristal (Nathalie Kelley), as the two vie for the cover of a prestigious magazine. Steven’s (James Mackay) ex-boyfriend returns to town, upending Steven’s life in many ways. Sammy Jo (Rafael de la Fuente) and Anders (Alan Dale) discover an unlikely connection. Grant Show, Sam Adegoke and Robert C. Riley also star. Christopher Fife wrote the episode, directed by Cherie Nolan (#105). Original airdate 11/8/2017.

Advanced Thanatology – Supernatural

SUPERNATURAL – Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 8pm on CW50 – BILLIE RETURNS…BUT NOT LIKE BEFORE – While working on a case involving the ghost of a demented doctor, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) get assistance from an unexpected source – Billie (guest star Lisa Berry). Castiel (Misha Collins) finds his way back to the Winchesters. John Showalter directed the episode written by Steve Yockey (#1305). Original airdate 11/9/2017.

Deathstroke Returns – Arrow

ARROW – Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 9pm on CW50 – SLADE RETURNS; VIGILANTE REAPPEARS IN STAR CITY – Slade (guest star Manu Bennett) returns and asks Oliver (Stephen Amell) for help in tracking down his son. When they learn Joe (guest star William Franklyn-Miller) has been taken hostage by mercenaries, their mission to save him gets complicated by a terrible revelation that could shatter Slade’s hopes of reunion forever. Meanwhile, Vigilante reappears in Star City. Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Spiro Skentzos (#605). Original airdate 11/9/2017.

I Never Want to See Josh Again. – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND – Friday, November 10, 2017 at 8pm on CW50 – MOTHER KNOWS BEST – Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) goes home to Westchester where she draws closer to her mother (Tovah Feldshuh) and tries to find a way forward. The friends and co-workers she left behind, including Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) and Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster), struggle with their emotions regarding her departure. Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, David Hull and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. Jack Dolgen wrote the episode, directed by Stuart McDonald. (#305). Original airdate 11/10/2017.

Chapter Sixty-Nine – Jane the Virgin

JANE THE VIRGIN – Friday, November 10, 2017 at 9pm on CW50 – HASTY JUDGEMENTS – When Adam (guest star Tyler Posy) reveals his dating past to Jane (Gina Rodriguez), the information puts a strain on their relationship. Lina (guest star Diane Guerrero) seeks Jane’s advice about whether she should get married and begs Jane to give her honest opinion about her fiancé. Petra (Yael Grobglas) hears some important information that could help Rafael (Justin Baldoni) get the hotel back, but Rafael is more concerned about his sister’s well-being. Meanwhile, Xo (Andrea Navedo) asks Rogelio (Jaime Camil) to consider having a medical procedure done, but Rogelio is very hesitant. Ivonne Coll also stars. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Paul Sciarrotta (#405). Original airdate 11/10/2017.