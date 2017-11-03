Company Slut – Dynasty

Filed Under: CW, Dynasty

DYNASTY – Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 9pm on CW50 – NOW IT’S PERSONAL – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) plays a game of cat and mouse with Cristal (Nathalie Kelley), as the two vie for the cover of a prestigious magazine. Steven’s (James Mackay) ex-boyfriend returns to town, upending Steven’s life in many ways. Sammy Jo (Rafael de la Fuente) and Anders (Alan Dale) discover an unlikely connection. Grant Show, Sam Adegoke and Robert C. Riley also star. Christopher Fife wrote the episode, directed by Cherie Nolan (#105). Original airdate 11/8/2017.

