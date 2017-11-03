RIVERDALE – Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 8pm on CW50 – GRAHAM PHILLIPS (“The Good Wife”) GUEST STARS AS VERONICA’S OLD FRIEND NICK ST. CLAIR – When Alice (Madchen Amick) publishes a fiery piece in the Riverdale Register blasting the Southside, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is forced to take matters into his own hands to try and keep the peace. Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Archie (KJ Apa) for help after receiving an ultimatum that could potentially destroy some of her closest relationships. With their SoDale open house fast approaching, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) enlist the help of an unlikely ally to get some potential investors on board. Finally, Veronica (Camila Mendes) welcomes her old friend Nick St. Clair (guest star Graham Phillips) to Riverdale, but his plans for a wild night with the gang quickly takes an unexpected turn. Madelaine Petsch, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott also star. Ellen Pressman directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#205). Original airdate 11/8/2017.