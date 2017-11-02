The Faithful – Supergirl

Supergirl

SUPERGIRL – Monday, October 30, 2017 at 8pm on CW50 – CHAD LOWE GUEST STARS — Kara (Melissa Benoist) investigates a secretive new group whose leader, Thomas Coville (guest star Chad Lowe), has a mysterious connection to Supergirl. Meanwhile, Samantha (Odette Annable) feels like she’s letting Ruby (guest star Emma Tremblay) down, and J’onn (David Harewood) confesses an old secret. Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Paula Yoo & Katie Rose Rogers (#304). Original airdate 10/30/2017.

