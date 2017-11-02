Improve Your Grammar in Text Messages, Social Media and More

It’s finally here!



I have been waiting for this moment for all my life… OK, not really, but at least since I first found out about the service.

Grammarly, a subscription-based service that proofreads your writing just announced a new keyboard app that you can now install on all your iOS devices (i.e., your iPhone and iPad).

What is Grammarly?



It’s a service that not only checks your spelling; it corrects grammar, punctuation, sentence structure and style. It’s not perfect, but for me, it’s a lifesaver. And now you can take it with you on your phone or iPad.

This service has saved me in grad school. When I decided to go back to school and get my masters degree in communication, I was terrified. Having struggled with spelling, grammar, and punctuation most of my life, I thought to myself, how am I going to be able to write those long papers. After turning in my first paper, I was ready to quit, my content was great, but I struggled with the grammar and punctuation rules. It wasn’t until I found Grammarly that I finally started to enjoy writing.

Cost

The service costs either:

Annual: $11.66/ month (Billed annually for $139.95)

Quarterly: $19.98/ month (Billed quarterly for $59.95)

Monthly: $29.95/ month

Free limited version is also available

How to Install

Click on this link or search Grammarly Keyboard in the App Store. Once installed, open the app and follow the directions. You will have to go into the Settings App, then select General then scroll down and click on Keyboards. Once there you then select Keyboards again, then go to the bottom of the screen Add New Keyboard… Then select Grammarly. You will then have to Allow Full Access inside Grammarly You may need to find the Grammarly App and either sign up for a new account or log into your existing account. To use the Grammarly Keyboard, whenever you have your keyboard up (i.e., in a text message, Facebook or any word processor) you will need to click on the Globeicon next to the space bar until you see the green Grammarly logo on the screen. The type away, anytime Grammarly has a suggestion, it will appear on the screen.

I am telling you, it’s worth every penny, have you ever used a semicolon correctly? I have now!