Improve Your Grammar in Text Messages, Social Media and More

It’s finally here!
I have been waiting for this moment for all my life… OK, not really, but at least since I first found out about the service.
Grammarly, a subscription-based service that proofreads your writing just announced a new keyboard app that you can now install on all your iOS devices (i.e., your iPhone and iPad).
What is Grammarly?
It’s a service that not only checks your spelling; it corrects grammar, punctuation, sentence structure and style. It’s not perfect, but for me, it’s a lifesaver. And now you can take it with you on your phone or iPad.
This service has saved me in grad school. When I decided to go back to school and get my masters degree in communication, I was terrified. Having struggled with spelling, grammar, and punctuation most of my life, I thought to myself, how am I going to be able to write those long papers. After turning in my first paper, I was ready to quit, my content was great, but I struggled with the grammar and punctuation rules. It wasn’t until I found Grammarly that I finally started to enjoy writing.
Cost
The service costs either:
- Annual: $11.66/ month (Billed annually for $139.95)
- Quarterly: $19.98/ month (Billed quarterly for $59.95)
- Monthly: $29.95/ month
- Free limited version is also available
How to Install
- Click on this link or search Grammarly Keyboard in the App Store.
- Once installed, open the app and follow the directions.
- You will have to go into the Settings App, then select General then scroll down and click on Keyboards.
- Once there you then select Keyboards again, then go to the bottom of the screen Add New Keyboard…
- Then select Grammarly.
- You will then have to Allow Full Access inside Grammarly
- You may need to find the Grammarly App and either sign up for a new account or log into your existing account.
- To use the Grammarly Keyboard, whenever you have your keyboard up (i.e., in a text message, Facebook or any word processor) you will need to click on the Globeicon next to the space bar until you see the green Grammarly logo on the screen.
- The type away, anytime Grammarly has a suggestion, it will appear on the screen.
I am telling you, it’s worth every penny, have you ever used a semicolon correctly? I have now!