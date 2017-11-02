Chapter Sixty-Eight – Jane the Virgin

JANE THE VIRGIN – Friday, November 3, 2017 at 9pm on CW50 – IT’S NOT WHO YOU ARE – When Jane (Gina Rodriguez) learns that Rafael (Justin Baldoni) introduced Mateo to his new girlfriend, Katherine (guest star Alexis Meneses), without her consent she gets angry since she thinks Katherine has a negative influence on both Rafael and Mateo. Jane turns to Petra (Yael Grobglas) for help with the situation with Rafael, but Petra makes Jane an offer she can’t refuse. Now that the baby is born, Rogelio (Jaime Camil) and Darci (guest star Justina Machado) struggle to choose a name for the baby they both agree on. Meanwhile, Xo (Andrea Navedo) is focused on growing the dance studio and decides to go into business with an unlikely foe. Ivonne Coll also stars. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Deirdre Shaw & Chantelle M. Wells (#404). Original airdate 11/03/2017.