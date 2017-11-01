This Breast Cancer Survivor Used Her Pain To Give Back To Others

By Jordan Brown, CBS 62/CW50 Intern

Molly MacDonald is no stranger to the cameras. We set up the lights, put her in position and gave her the signal that the camera was rolling. With poise and ease, she proceeded to tell us her profound story about her Breast Cancer journey and the birth of her nonprofit.

I had the pleasure of going on an Eye on Detroit filming with our sister station CBS 62 to do a feature on Molly’s organization, The Pink Fund.

Behind the scenes, Molly was very upbeat and energetic. Before the cameras started rolling, she took us around her office space. There were pink Knick knacks sprawled everywhere. She laughed and told us fun stories about her life before her diagnosis.

She then gave us a look at the day to day responsibilities of The Pink Fund employees. She showed us the tall stack of letters from just that day. She read off the states that these letters had come from, showing us how widespread the organization has become. There were letters from places as far as Washington State.

When the lights were on and the camera started rolling, Molly gave detailed answers to the questions that were asked. She answered them in a story telling fashion that would easily captivate anyone listening.

Some of the topics discussed were her diagnosis, what led her to start The Pink Fund, and how the organization has grown to a national level.

The purpose of The Pink Fund is to help families keep up with their living expenses while paying for treatments. Since its start, The Pink Fund has paid over two million dollars worth of bills to families in need. Her organization has grown to a national level and she has plans to continue its growth.

Jordan Brown is a senior at Eastern Michigan University majoring in Electronic Media and Film Studies with a minor in Communication. Jordan enjoys historical documentaries and hopes to go into news broadcasting. She enjoys reading, writing, and consumes way more chocolate than she should.