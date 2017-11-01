The Made Man Detroit Shows Why It’s Important To Give Back

By Juwan Outlaw, CBS 62/CW50 Intern

As a young African American male, my hat goes off to those individuals who participate and interact with young males in the community. I believe it’s important to disprove those negative stereotypes that are unfairly associated with people with my skin complexion and mentoring is an excellent way to do it. Having a mentor in a young black man’s life can make a world of difference. On a personal level, I have seen the positive impact mentoring had in my life as my final semester at Wayne State University draws to a close. Attending The Made Man Press event on October 17th in Detroit gave me a glimpse of what I hope to see more of, which is the celebration and honoring of black excellence.

The Made Man (TMM) event honoring the extraordinary achievements of notable African American males across America made a stop to the Motor City earlier this month to honor those in the Detroit community. The event was held at the historic Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History located in midtown Detroit. The ceremony honored and featured numerous men across a wide range of respectful fields from government officials to television. Notable local honorees included Detroit councilmen André L. Spivey & James Tate, Ignition Media Group CEO Dennis W. Archer Jr., and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.

Founded by Ky Dele in 2013, The Made Man initiative has showcased over 300 notable African American male role models. In addition, The Made Men’s national suit drive, “Suited for Success” has collected over 17,000 across 11 cities. The Made Man event is currently in the middle of their 11 city tour holding ceremonies in Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington D.C. prior to the Detroit ceremony and plans to round out the tour by visiting London, Miami, and Jacksonville, FL by the end of the year.

The need to educate and promote positive activities in the city of Detroit and all across the nation is a must in these trying times. The Made Man initiative highlighted a cast of outstanding African American men who have managed to not only succeed in their respective profession but also have the passion to mentor other aspiring young African American men as well. Visit TheMadeMan.org for more information regarding ceremonies, tickets, and donations.

Juwan Outlaw is a senior at Wayne State University studying Media Arts and Studies. Upon graduation, Juwan plans to pursue a career in television production.