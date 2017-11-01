Street Beat Web Exclusive: Bridging Communities, Phyllis Edwards

By Juwan Outlaw, CBS 62/CW50 Intern

Detroit’s senior population continues to grow and the need for senior services are at an all-time high. The Executive Director for Bridging Communities, Phyllis Edwards, was kind enough to stop by and discuss what her organization is doing to help the elders in the community. Offering a wide array of services, Bridging Communities has looked to provide an easier and safer environment for our elders in Southwest Detroit by offering transportation, minor home repairs, and food delivery for those with difficultly. Possibly the most appreciated service offered by this wonderful organization are the well-being checkups that has saved 3 lives so far. Well-being check ups are weekly phone calls and home visits to established a consistent line of communication making sure elders are safe and accounted for.

The services do not stop there. Bridging Communities also helps clear up blight in the neighborhoods with their “Neighborhood Stabilization” program. By partnering with other local organizations they ensure that the communities are not only secure for residents, but also offer nice areas such as parks and green space projects that includes urban farming. Detroit neighborhoods that have been revamped so far include Springwells Village, Clayton, Delray, and portions of the 48217 area code.

If you’re interested in volunteering or donating to Bridging Communities visit BridgingCommunities.org or call (313) 361-6377 for more information.

Juwan Outlaw is a senior at Wayne State University studying Media Arts and Studies. Upon graduation, Juwan plans to pursue a career in television production.