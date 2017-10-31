The Cast Of ‘Riverdale’ Post Photos Of Their Halloween Costumes

Halloween is upon us and the cast of “Riverdale” is getting into the spirit. Check out a roundup of costume and decoration photos they posted.
Salute to Hart Denton who plays Betty’s younger brother Chic.
Vanessa Morgan looks anything but cold-blooded in a snake bodysuit and green makeup. Morgan plays “Riverdale” student Toni Topaz.
The battle for Veronica’s love is a tangled web as seen in this behind the scenes video. Are you shipping #Varchie or #Regonica? Tweet us @CW50Detroit to let us know.
Another shot on Charles Melton’s account shows an odd lineup of Post Malone, Wednesday Adams, Justin Bieber and something Melton isn’t even sure of. Some kind of American rocker character. Melton plays Reggie Mantle on “Riverdale”.
Lochlyn Munro who plays Hal Cooper let you know where the bodies were buried in a post of spooky decorations.
And last but not least we have an angelic Camila Mendes who plays Veronica Lodge.
