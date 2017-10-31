The Cast Of ‘Riverdale’ Post Photos Of Their Halloween Costumes

Halloween is upon us and the cast of “Riverdale” is getting into the spirit. Check out a roundup of costume and decoration photos they posted.

Salute to Hart Denton who plays Betty’s younger brother Chic.

honestly, 4 year old me was halloween prime

A post shared by Hart Denton (@hartdenton) on

Vanessa Morgan looks anything but cold-blooded in a snake bodysuit and green makeup. Morgan plays “Riverdale” student Toni Topaz.

A 🐍 & a clown 🤡 walk into a bar… Halloweekend has commenced!🎃😈

A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan) on

The battle for Veronica’s love is a tangled web as seen in this behind the scenes video. Are you shipping #Varchie or #Regonica? Tweet us @CW50Detroit to let us know.

#regonica

A post shared by Charles Melton (@_melton_) on

Another shot on Charles Melton’s account shows an odd lineup of Post Malone, Wednesday Adams, Justin Bieber and something Melton isn’t even sure of. Some kind of American rocker character. Melton plays Reggie Mantle on “Riverdale”.

Post. Wednesday. Bieber. Idk.

A post shared by Charles Melton (@_melton_) on

Lochlyn Munro who plays Hal Cooper let you know where the bodies were buried in a post of spooky decorations.

Halloween has begun at The Munro household…..🎃☠️

A post shared by Lochlyn Munro (@lochlynmunro) on

And last but not least we have an angelic Camila Mendes who plays Veronica Lodge.

A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on

Watch “Riverdale” Wednesdays at 8 on CW50 in Detroit.

