Street Beat: Diversity Day – The Native American Story

Because of the importance of diversity issues, CW50 Detroit has partnered with the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion to grow awareness and improve relationships within our diverse communities.

On this week’s edition of Street Beat, host Amyre Makupson looks at issues facing Native Americans in Michigan with Dr Kay McGowan, a Mississippi Choctaw/Cherokee Native, and also an Anthropologist, Professor of Native American Studies Eastern Michigan University, and her twin sister Fay Givens, the Director of American Indian Services in Lincoln Park.

Then, Steve Spreitzer, President and CEO of the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion, provides insight into what can be done to improve racial injustice.