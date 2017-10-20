Street Beat: A Community Conversation On Bullying

This week on Street Beat, host Lisa Germani looks at the problem of bullying in schools.

First, Counselor Daryl Beebe of Berkley High School talks about their new Sources of Strength program that helps teens facing stressful situations.

Then Dr. Saumya Pathak, an M-D Resident in Pediatrics at the D-M-C Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, stops by to discuss the physical and medical complications of bullying.

Finally, Don Ferguson, a presenter for the OK-2-Say program, shows how kids can anonymously provide tips about dangerous activities in schools.