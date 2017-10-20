Street Beat: A Community Conversation On Bullying

Dr. Saumya Pathak, an M-D Resident in Pediatrics at the D-M-C Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, and Street Beat host Lisa Germani. (Photo credit: Juwan Outlaw, CBS 62/CW50 Intern)

This week on Street Beat, host Lisa Germani looks at the problem of bullying in schools.

image2 e1508515239220 Street Beat: A Community Conversation On Bullying

Dr. Saumya Pathak, an M-D Resident in Pediatrics at the D-M-C Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit (Photo credit: Juwan Outlaw, CBS 62/CW50 Intern)

First, Counselor Daryl Beebe of Berkley High School talks about their new Sources of Strength program that helps teens facing stressful situations.

image41 e1508515255939 Street Beat: A Community Conversation On Bullying

Daryl Beebe of Berkley High School (Photo credit: Juwan Outlaw, CBS 62/CW50 Intern)

Then Dr. Saumya Pathak, an M-D Resident in Pediatrics at the D-M-C Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, stops by to discuss the physical and medical complications of bullying.

image62 e1508515271633 Street Beat: A Community Conversation On Bullying

Don Ferguson, a presenter for the OK-2-Say program (Photo credit: Jordan Brown, CBS 62/CW50 Intern)

Finally, Don Ferguson, a presenter for the OK-2-Say program, shows how kids can anonymously provide tips about dangerous activities in schools.

 

