Journalism Students Give The Term ‘Study Abroad’ A New Meaning When They Travel To Refugee Camps

By Jordan Brown, CBS 62/CW50 Intern

A trip abroad to refugee camps helped Oakland University Journalism students gain insight on the lives of people who had been faced with challenging experiences.

The 14 students spent the majority of their two month program in Athens, Greece. They went to a number of different refugee camps to interview the people, observe life there, and write stories about their experiences and what they learned.

Christina Salem, the Public Relations intern for her group, stopped by the set of “Street Beat Web Exclusive” to discuss her trip, explain what a study abroad program is, and how you can get involved.

Christina met some inspiring people and got some important takeaways from her trip. Christina recalled that one of the most touching moments of her trip was when a selfless young refugee boy decided to share his chocolate treat with everyone around him before he took a bite for himself. Moments like these reminded her that there are people in the world that are less fortunate and still find joy in the simplest things in life, like giving to others.

Christina shared that her trip was rewarding for her as a journalist and as a person. She not only was able to see a new city, but she was able to talk to and learn about people with a different lifestyle from her own.

You can watch the complete interview with Christina Salem on “Street Beat on the Web”

Jordan Brown is a senior at Eastern Michigan University majoring in Electronic Media and Film Studies with a minor in Communication. Jordan enjoys historical documentaries and hopes to go into news broadcasting. She enjoys reading, writing, and consumes way more chocolate than she should.